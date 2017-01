× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/21/17: Joe Flint, Brigid Sweeney, Brooks Barnes

On this Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint about Netflix’s huge Q4 numbers and how they got them. Brigid Sweeney from Crain’s Chicago Business breaks down 10 in-demand Chicago jobs for 2017. Later, Brooks Barnes from the New York Times reports from the Sundance Film Festival, about how streaming and traditional film companies invest there.