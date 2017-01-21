× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 01/20/2017 Full Show | Illinois Budget Catastrophe Corner, Whiskey and a Cookie, ghost stories and AVN

Patti hosts a political round table with Criminal Justice Attorney Robert Martwick and Representative Michael McAuliffe to discuss what the new presidency will mean right here in Illinois.

Then, Elliot Serrano gives his take on Whiskey and a Cookie.

Chicago historian Adam Selzer tells us a freaky ghost story.

And producer Brian Althimer tells us about his findings at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo.