Kathy and Judy Live Blog 1/21/17

Speak Your Piece:
My piece .. when Obama won we waited and took everything that came our way no body cared.. now we spoke up and we won .. now shut up and go away cause I don’t care about what you think or say … the protesters.. not you girls ..
I’m tired of trump supporters grasping at straws to find a reason to defend him. The fact that you enjoyed him in The Apprentice doesn’t mean he’ll be a good president. And Bill Clinton never talked about overturning roe v wade.
Speak your peace: I’m not a trump supporter but I’m sick and tired of all these people who didn’t take the time to go out and vote, bitching about who their president is. Shame on you.
Every woman should remind herself each and every day that she is bold, brilliant, and beautifull(ashley graham).
I have noticed over the last few years that most protesters/activists, as opposed most in ’50s and ’60s who desired more freedom, are actually desirous of a more restrictive society. And on the subject of the Electoral College, it is in place in order to protect the Rights of the minorities as opposed to an actual democracy which is the ultimate threat to Freedom
As soon as Trump took office the section on the White House website dealing with disabilities disappeared. That scares me
It is not about “getting over” a republucan in office. It is about a narcissistic, racist, hateful person in power
I agree with Paul WGN disc jockeys are way too opinionated… And I hope they apologize after Trump does a fantastic job
From one minute to the next it was more entertaining than any movie. Between Hillary’s deep breath’s (I thought she was going to be needing a paper bag), Michelle’s sideways glowering, Melania’s beautiful taste (especially when presenting Michelle with a Tiffany box), Ivanka looking like a princess and then the horrors of the rioting, well… And then I actually felt sorry for president Obama because I knew that, once he got the door closed on that helicopter, Michelle was going to blast his ass clean off for “pandering to Trump after all the crap he said about you??!”
The Chicago fire department charged my wife $900 to go 5 miles
Hey illegal immigrants, it’s moving day. Get out. Protesters start marching north to Canada. Make room for LEGAL immigrants who will actually be happy to be here. Buhbye!
Thank God Obama is gone. How many more does he want to let out of prison
To the people who feel we should give DT respect because of the office of President–HE doesn’t respect the office. It’s all about HIM.
Some people like CHOCOLATE ice cream, some people like VANILLA ice cream… but EVERYBODY loves PANCAKES! Despite our differences, we all have things in common.
Ah, text your peace! 😏
Turn your headlights on when it rains, quit parking in handicap spots if you don’t need them, don’t try to pay for more than 20 items in the express lane…..there, transported myself back to simpler times. 😉
I am a Longtime girlfriend Who relocated to the DC area about six months ago. I am tired of references to the “forgotten people” of the country. If you are white middle-class you are more than a majority of our country. We certainly have not been under represented at any point
