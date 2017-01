× John Williams Full Show 1/21/17

On today’s show, John talks to people attending the Women’s March in Washington DC and Chicago, including WGN’s own Andrea Darlas. He also talks to Lisa Napoli, the author of “Ray and Joan,” a book about the man behind McDonald’s (the same man whose life story is told in the new film “The Founder”). Plus another roundtable discussion on politics with the Mincing Rascals!