Illinois Budget Catastrophe Corner: “How do we put kids on buses without seat belts?

On this historic 45th inauguration day, Patti administers a political round table with Criminal Justice Attorney Robert Martwick and Representative Michael McAuliffe to discuss what the new presidency will mean right here in Illinois. The round table covers ways to be on the same page as the governor, of which prerequisites will include one particularly difficult one: a balanced budget. Listen here to find out how the Illinois legislature can put its money towards your most significant needs.