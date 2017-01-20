× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/20/17: Inauguration Day Broken Down 3 Ways…

On the day of President Trumps inauguration, Steve said the words for the first time, “President Donald Trump”, and he broke it down in multiple ways. Steve talked with Paul Nolette (Professor of Political Science at Marquette University), and Kelly Riddell (Columnist at The Washington Times) to break down his inauguration speech, as the people start to look for results, Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) looked at the shift of culture the public office will experience, and Ann Scholhamer (Chicago Women’s March Organizer) will be marching tomorrow with expectedly 50,000 people.