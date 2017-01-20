× Veteran Chicago DJ Jesse De La Pena: “I just want people to have fun”

Jesse De La Pena, veteran Chicago DJ and co-founder of the Grammy nominated Acid Jazz band Liquid Soul, joins Justin to talk about his career, what attracted him to the turntables, the influence that underground hip hop had on him, what kind of music he likes to spin, how the term “old school” means different things to different people, how the club scene has evolved over the years and his upcoming residency at Debonair Social Club.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio