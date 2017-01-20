× Trick Shooter Social Club: Dancing Bassists, DJ Names and Discount Tickets

Nick Digilio is thrilled to welcome back to the program Steve Simoncic and Larry Liss from the great band Trick Shooter Social Club.

In this conversation they discuss the night they were playing so well even the bassist danced, Larry’s DJ-ing days and their show next Friday, January 27th at The House of Blues.

Tickets at the door are $15, but the band is making $5 tickets available to Nick D fans. Just text 773-490-0080 for your $5 tickets. Standard text messaging rates may apply.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)