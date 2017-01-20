WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks during a confirmation hearing of Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) January 17, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Price, a leading critic of the Affordable Care Act, is expected to face questions about his healthcare stock purchases before introducing legislation that would benefit the companies. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (1/19/17): Sen. Franken cracks a joke, Ivanka Trump isn’t the First Lady, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 19th, 2017:
Sen. Al Franken brings some brevity to Rick Perry’s confirmation hearing, Ivanka Trump takes offense with people saying she will be taking on the role of First Lady, Curt Schilling wouldn’t be surprised if his political stance impacted his hall of fame vote total, Johnny Depp thanks his fans at the People’s Choice Awards, and Ruth Benjamin from Marshall, IL explains her secret to living to the age of 108.
