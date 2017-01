× The Opening Bell 1/20/16: What History Says About Inauguration Day

On the January 20, 2016 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve get ready for the biggest transition of power in the world, the inauguration of the new president. Steve invited in Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management) to look back at this event in the past and compared how the markets handled the transition. Steve checked in with Rick Seaney (FareCompare.com) to take a closer look at airport security.