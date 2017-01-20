Orion Samuelson recaps the weekly market activity and previews a few key governmental reports that will be released next week. Max Armstrong and Greg Grow discuss the commodity market and the latest government numbers there. A new Secretary of Agriculture has been named and AFBF President Zippy Duvall and Orion discuss President Trump’s new selection, Sonny Perdue.
The Markets 1/20/17: Rising stock market greets the new President
-
The Markets 1/13/17: Nasdaq ends week on record high
-
The Opening Bell 12-15-2016: Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike and the Chicagoland Area Housing Market
-
The Opening Bell 12-01-16: The Power of Social Media on Holiday Shopping Habits and Thought Leader, John Horton
-
The Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek
-
The Opening Bell 1/20/16: What History Says About Inauguration Day
-
-
The Opening Bell Full Show 1-3-2017: How to Stay Fulfilled in the Workplace and Reset for the New Year!
-
The Opening Bell 12-02-16: Prices are dropping on air travel! What will this mean for pre-holiday flights?
-
The Opening Bell Full Show 1-13-2017 | Why you should expect a raise in 2017
-
The Opening Bell Full Show 1-6-2017 | The Rising Rates of Gold Stir Speculation and Cheap Ticket Strategies for Air Travel Out of Chicago
-
The Opening Bell Full Show 1-10-2017 | Dava Sobel, The True Contributions of Women to Astronomy and How not to get Scammed in 2017
-
-
Market Overdrive 1/18/17: What to expect in the housing market under a new administration
-
The Markets 12/2/16: Oil impacted the market this week
-
The Opening Bell 11-11-16: New President. New Portfolio Approach