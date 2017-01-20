The Markets 1/20/17: Rising stock market greets the new President

Posted 5:21 PM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20PM, January 20, 2017

Orion Samuelson recaps the weekly market activity and previews a few key governmental reports that will be released next week.  Max Armstrong and Greg Grow discuss the commodity market and the latest government numbers there.  A new Secretary of Agriculture has been named and AFBF President Zippy Duvall and Orion discuss President Trump’s new selection, Sonny Perdue.