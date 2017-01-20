× The greatest circus performer of our generation, Bello Nock

In light of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus closing, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great Bello Nock. They talk about the work of George Karl, the shocking news about the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus closing, the circus’ treatment of elephants, and much more.

