The Download's Inauguration Recap: "I don't care what your politics are, but Trump's tie is too long"

Justin recaps all the events surrounding the inauguration of President Donald Trump including President Trump’s speech, the protests in Washington D.C. and Chicago, the media’s coverage of the event, Dick Cheney’s cowboy hat, George W. Bush’s poncho trouble, Michelle Obama’s frown, the Trump’s first song at the inaugural ball and the great debate about the length of President Trump’s tie.

