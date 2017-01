× “The Answer” with Debra Vines, helping families with special needs

Debra Vines joins the show and sheds some light on the life of a parent of a child with special needs – She acts as the CEO of “The Answer” which provides services for families with Special Needs. Patti also takes a moment to share a story from her own life.

For more info on the Oprah segment Patti had mentioned on the show visit:

http://www.oprah.com/own/my-life-is-a-joke-meet-patti