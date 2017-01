× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.20.16: Inauguration Day

Happy Inauguration Day! We check in with Tim O’Brien and Willie Geist LIVE from DC with their takes on the craziness of the big day. Avik Roy joins the show to talk about the current state of Obamacare. Dan Hampton has a Packers/Steelers Super Bowl. Dean Richards added a little entertainment to an otherwise pretty serious day.