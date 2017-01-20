× Rep. Kinzinger on the new president: “nothing bad with reinvigorating D.C.” with a “new set of eyes”

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a look at how Congress will work with President Trump to implement this administration’s plan for the future of the country, including the future of the Affordable Care Act.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3278072/3278072_2017-01-19-203012.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

