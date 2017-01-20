× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/19/17 Full Show | Women’s March on Chicago, “The Answer” with Debra Vines, helping families with special needs

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti Vasquez welcomes in Senator Dan Kotowski and Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis who ride sidecar for tonight!

Then, Debra Vines joins the show and sheds some light on the life of a parent of a child with special needs. She acts as the CEO of “The Answer” which provides services for families with Special Needs.

Then, Lisa White of DNAinfo joins us to discuss the upcoming Women’s March happening here in Chicago. Then, Brian Althimer joins us as he recaps the AVN show LIVE from Las Vegas.

