× Much Ado: Journalist Michael Lenehan goes behind the scenes of modern Shakespeare

Journalist and former Chicago Reader editor Michael Lenehan joins Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on his book Much Ado: A Summer with a Repertory Theatre Company. Lenehan’s story has him embedded with the American Players Theatre in Spring Green, WI as they put on a production of Much Ado About Nothing. He talks about diving into topics like classical theater production head-on, with little previous knowledge, and the challenge of constantly changing gears as a writer, his previous book detailing the game-changing 1963 NCAA Champion Loyola Ramblers, and more.