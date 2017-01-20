× Michael Steele urges everyone feeling anxiety over the new president to give him time to prove himself

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the last days of President Obama’s administration and the kickoff of Donald Trump’s tenure as President of the United States.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3278067/3278067_2017-01-19-202707.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

