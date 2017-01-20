WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected tomorrow for Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Michael Steele urges everyone feeling anxiety over the new president to give him time to prove himself
Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the last days of President Obama’s administration and the kickoff of Donald Trump’s tenure as President of the United States.
