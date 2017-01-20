× Dept of Justice comes down hard on the Chicago PD, Chinese hack US law firms, Obama fails to pardon Blagojevich, El Chapo extradited, Paul McCartney v Sony and more

Rich and Jason welcome Jeffrey Cramer, Berkeley Research Group Managing Director, to discuss the Department of Justice finding on the Chicago Police Department.

Cyber-security expert John Reed Stark discusses charges by the federal government against three Chinese citizens for hacking into American law firms’ computers to gain inside information about US companies.

Next, Chicago Lawyer Magazine Inside Out columnists David Susler and Christina Martini discuss talent management.

Finally, in this episode’s Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Jason analyze breaking legal news involving El Chapo, Rod Blagojevich, Paul McCartney & Johnny Depp.