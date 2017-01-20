× City worker sent sexually explicit emails on the job, watchdog reports

CHICAGO — A city worker sent more than 50 sexually explicit emails during the workday from a city computer over three months, the city’s watchdog announced Wednesday.

But the Department of Planning and Development employee — who was not identified in Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s quarterly report released Wednesday — will not be fired, the report said.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

While city officials initially moved to fire the employee, that punishment was changed to a 90-day suspension without pay after the employee filed a response to the charges. The union representing the employee has requested an arbitration hearing regarding the suspension, and that is scheduled to take place this spring.