Chicago theater legend Dennis Zacek: “Part of the job of theater is to come up with a product that speaks to the condition of the audience”

Tony Award-winner and Chicago theater legend Dennis Zacek joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career, where his love of theater comes from, making the decision to leave his job at Loyola to pursue theater full-time, what Chicago theater was like in the mid-’70’s, developing an ensemble of writers at the Victory Gardens Theater, the challenges of dealing with creative talent, Donald Trump’s plan to cut funding for the arts and his new book, “The Zacek Tapes: Reflections About Theater, Community and Leadership.”

