× Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge celebrates 25th anniversary

Dr. Brian Chicoine, Medical Director for Advocate’s Adult Down Syndrome Center, joins the Steve Cochran Show to reflect on the Center’s impact over the past 25 years. Dr. Chicoine highlights the advances in care for adults with Down Syndrome, the key role philanthropy plays in supporting the Center’s mission, and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for patients and their families.