Your Work and Your Soul | The Big Payoff @Daily Worth #5

Ikram Goldman is one of the most influential figures in the world of fashion and owner of the Chicago boutique, Ikram. She recently added “vocalist and performer” to her title after the band, Pink Martini, asked her to sing “Girl from Shallabiya” with them at concert halls around the globe (and on their recent album). In this podcast she shares that soul awakening experience, and the secret to being more generous and open to others, as well as “good” at what she does every day.