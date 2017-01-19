Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Mnuchin built his reputation and his fortune as a savvy Wall Street investor but critics charge that he profited from thousands of home foreclosures as the chief of a sub-prime mortgage lender during the housing collapse. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/17: Selling Your House, Awkward Quotes, & Startup Cultures
Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Mnuchin built his reputation and his fortune as a savvy Wall Street investor but critics charge that he profited from thousands of home foreclosures as the chief of a sub-prime mortgage lender during the housing collapse. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A day before we swear in the next president, Steve Bertrand invited in Dennis Rodkin (Crains Chicago Real Estate Reporter) and walked up through the best way to be selling your house in 2017. He would know because his house is currently on the market as well. Bill Geiger talked with Steve about his concerns with the modern day pension, Ilyce Glink broke down the latest financial news that took us to Steve Mnuchin’s trial on Capitol Hill, and “Serial Entrepreneur” Ian Sephton chatted with Steve about how different the Midwest and West Coast startup cultures are.