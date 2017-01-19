× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/17: Selling Your House, Awkward Quotes, & Startup Cultures

A day before we swear in the next president, Steve Bertrand invited in Dennis Rodkin (Crains Chicago Real Estate Reporter) and walked up through the best way to be selling your house in 2017. He would know because his house is currently on the market as well. Bill Geiger talked with Steve about his concerns with the modern day pension, Ilyce Glink broke down the latest financial news that took us to Steve Mnuchin’s trial on Capitol Hill, and “Serial Entrepreneur” Ian Sephton chatted with Steve about how different the Midwest and West Coast startup cultures are.