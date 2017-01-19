× What makes “The Bachelor” defy convention and continue to be so successful?

The Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz joins Justin to chat about the new season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” starring Chicagoan Nick Viall. Tracy talks about the success and the appeal of the show, why some people continue to ridicule the show, Chicago’s big role in the series, the industry around the show and if she think Nick will ever find love.

