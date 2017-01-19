× What is the takeaway from the Department of Justice report on Chicago policing?

The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher and retired Chicago Police officer Richard Wooten join Justin to talk about the panel that convened at Operation Push tonight to discuss the scathing Department of Justice report on Chicago policing. Richard and Mike discuss what was accomplished at the meeting and what needs to happen next.

