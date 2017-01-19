What is the takeaway from the Department of Justice report on Chicago policing?

Posted 12:11 AM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:10AM, January 19, 2017
Retired Chicago Police officer Richard Wooten, Justin Kaufmann and The Daily Line's Mike Fourcher

The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher and retired Chicago Police officer Richard Wooten join Justin to talk about the panel that convened at Operation Push tonight to discuss the scathing  Department of Justice report on Chicago policing. Richard and Mike discuss what was accomplished at the meeting and what needs to happen next.

