The Opening Bell 1/19/17: Where Should You Travel to Right Now?

On the January 19, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell Steve kicked off the morning with Don Lloyd (Senior Vice President & Manager of Capital Markets) to discuss The World Economic Forum continuing this week, and the financial changes coming in 2017. Ana Sofia Lanczyner (Midwest Director of the Mexico Tourism Board) joined Steve to talk about how the political strife between the US and Mexican relations, could mean this is the time to take that Mexico getaway you’ve been waiting for…