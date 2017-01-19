× The Mincing Rascals 1/19/17: A Presidential Inauguration and Steve Bertrand in the fetal position

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune mince about President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations and what to expect after he takes office. They also further discuss the transition of power taking place less than 24 hours after this recording.

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends The Young Pope

Steve Bertrand recommends The OA

Eric Zorn recommends listening to Homecoming

Kristen McQueary recommends reading (or listening too) A Little Life: A Novel