The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-19-17

Now, this is a jam-packed show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Howard Learner of the Environmental Law & Policy Center talks with Justin about what we can expect from President Trump’s environmental policy, Chicago theater legend Dennis Zacek chats with Justin about his great career and new book, “The Zacek Tapes: Reflections About Theater, Community and Leadership,” American Theater Company Artistic Director Will Davis tells us about his first production for ATC, “Men on Boats,” Jesse De La Pena, veteran Chicago DJ and cofounder of Grammy nominated band Liquid Soul talks about his career and residency at Debonair Social Club and we end the music with some live protest music courtesy of the terrific local band Bumpus!

