× The Carry Out 1-19-17: “Trump’s inauguration concert was everything you expected from a star-studded lineup of internet sensations mixed with an audience who looked like they were stopping by on their lunch break”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump’s inauguration concert rocking the Lincoln Memorial, Trump Cabinet hearings continuing on Capitol Hill, the news leaking that Trump’s first budget is eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts, thousands of women landing in D.C. to march on Washington, Chicago organizers having to move the local march due to the large crowds expected, the City of Chicago announcing that the top lawyer in the Law Department is out, Jimmy Butler making the NBA All-Star Game, the Oakland Raiders hoping to move to Las Vegas, the Green Bay Packers getting ready to take on the Falcons, the Steelers set to take on the Patriots and “El Chapo” Guzman being extradited to the U.S.

