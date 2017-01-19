× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.19.16: Almost there…

We are one day closer to having the 45th president take office. Pat Brady checked in from O’hare en route to the inauguration and Eric Adelstein was in-studio because he’s sitting this one out. Chuck Todd reminds us that it is still a celebration of what makes American democracy great. Dean Richards had John Cleese join us for a hilarious conversation about being hit by cars and his cats. Rick Pearson stopped by and Congressman Mike Quigley explains why he won’t be in DC on Friday either.