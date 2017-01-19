Steve Cochran Full Show 01.19.16: Almost there…

Posted 10:49 AM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, January 19, 2017
A pre inauguration chat with Rick Pearson on the Steve Cochran Show

A pre inauguration chat with Rick Pearson on the Steve Cochran Show

We are one day closer to having the 45th president take office. Pat Brady checked in from O’hare en route to the inauguration and Eric Adelstein was in-studio because he’s sitting this one out. Chuck Todd reminds us that it is still a celebration of what makes American democracy great. Dean Richards had John Cleese join us for a hilarious conversation about being hit by cars and his cats. Rick Pearson stopped by and Congressman Mike Quigley explains why he won’t be in DC on Friday either.