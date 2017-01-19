× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/18/17 Full Show | Former Obama Political Strategists tell stories of a young Chicago Senator, Comedian Meredith Kachel and Brian Althimer is LIVE from the AVN Show in Vegas!

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti Vasquez welcomes in Dan Feller and Dave Showman – Former political strategists for President Obama – who join Patti to share stories of a young Barack Obama and the part they played in the young Senator’s life.

Then, we have our political panal of Dave Lundy, Ken Jakubowski, and Erik Elk to take a look into the upcoming Trump presidency and what it will mean for the state of the American political climate.

Comedian Meredith Kachel joins us to promote the upcoming “What A Joke: A National Comedy Festival” at The Hideout which is happening this weekend.

Finally, WGN’s own Brian Althimer joins us LIVE from the AVN event in Vegas!

All this and more on tonight’s show!