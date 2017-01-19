× Pauline Frommer knows a thing or two about travel…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Pauline Frommer, of the great Frommer’s Travel guide books. They talk about what makes Chicago great, why the Frommer guides are a must have for avid travelers, why now is a great time to travel, great destinations for 2017, and more.

