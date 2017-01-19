× New partnership will teach City College students how to hack for America

GOOSE ISLAND — Students at the City Colleges of Chicago will be trained to defend computers from hackers in a first-of-its-kind partnership announced Wednesday by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and federal officials.

Emanuel has proposed using $1 million from the pot of money left unclaimed by the city’s tax rebate effort to launch the pilot program in cyber security training, which he predicted would continue even after President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.

“It won’t be a drive by,” Emanuel said at a event at UI Labs in Goose Island. “The need is permanent, and it is a national need.”