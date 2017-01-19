× Get a Sneak Peek At The Shows You’ll Soon Be Watching from TV Critic Dan Fienberg

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

He’s also the vice president of the Television Critics Association and they just wrapped up their winter press tour in which he and other critics interviewed TV stars, producers and executives about the programs they are developing.

Get a sneak peek at the shows you’ll soon be watching as well as discussion of “Horace and Pete,” “Riverdale,” “Taboo,” “One Day at a Time” and more in this podcast!

