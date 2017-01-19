Gaming in bars and casinos (Game/Life Balance full episode)
Cody and Jon talk gaming in bars and casinos and how they, as gamers, approach gambling*. Hear about gambling laws in Minnesota and Illinois, plus future plans to visit Las Vegas and where they might hope to win it big!
*If you think you might have a gambling addiction, then call 1-800-522-4700. The National Council on Problem Gambling operates the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network (1-800-522-4700). The network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem.
Show Notes:
- Cody calls Jon out when he claims that parks are indoors in Minnesota
- Jon explains pull-tabs, a form of gambling available in bars in Minnesota, and shares some exciting news about his wife hitting it big just before the recording of this podcast episode
- Jon shares the exciting news of how he bought a new suit, and he and Cody swap stories about men’s fashion and dressing up as adults
- Cody is panicked about an upcoming trip to Switzerland, during which he has no idea how he will dress
- Fun facts about the dark web, the black market for ascots, and asking kids what they drew in their pictures
- Cody and Jon exchange stories about gambling in the states of Illinois and Minnesota, respectively, and decide to plan an impromptu trip to Las Vegas next summer
- Jon also goes into the specifics of “Vegas odds” and what games have the best odds for the player (as opposed to the best odds for the house)
- Cody promises to bet on 9 at a roulette table when in Vegas, but only if their ladies are dressed to the nines, and will buy everyone a cheap meal if he wins
- Cody briefly discusses his hilarious Twitter commentary on Final Fantasy XV, which is ongoing and quite humorous
