× Gaming in bars and casinos (Game/Life Balance full episode)

Cody and Jon talk gaming in bars and casinos and how they, as gamers, approach gambling*. Hear about gambling laws in Minnesota and Illinois, plus future plans to visit Las Vegas and where they might hope to win it big!



Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.

*If you think you might have a gambling addiction, then call 1-800-522-4700. The National Council on Problem Gambling operates the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network (1-800-522-4700). The network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem.

Show Notes: