** FILE ** Then-Democratic Senate nominee Barack Obama, working near a photo of a victorious Muhammad Ali standing over his challenger, reads through his keynote address that he delivered to the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago in this July 22, 2004 file photo. As the first black president of the Harvard Law Review, Obama had his pick of top law firms. He chose Justin Miner's Chicago civil rights firm, where he represented community organizers, discrimination victims and black voters trying to force a redrawing of city ward boundaries. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
From the archives – Milt Rosenberg’s 1995 interview with Barack Obama: ‘Politics is of interest to me’
** FILE ** Then-Democratic Senate nominee Barack Obama, working near a photo of a victorious Muhammad Ali standing over his challenger, reads through his keynote address that he delivered to the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago in this July 22, 2004 file photo. As the first black president of the Harvard Law Review, Obama had his pick of top law firms. He chose Justin Miner's Chicago civil rights firm, where he represented community organizers, discrimination victims and black voters trying to force a redrawing of city ward boundaries. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
As his presidency reaches its final hours, we recall an early memory of Barack Obama, this 1995 appearance with Milt Rosenberg on Extension 720 to discuss the release of Obama’s book, “Dreams from My Father.”