× Exploring the rich history of protest songs with Chicago band Bumpus

Terrific local band Bumpus joins Justin in-studio to talk about their special inauguration day show tomorrow night at Martyrs’. They also play a few songs including their original compositions “Something’s Got To Give,” “Burn Until We Learn” and a cover of Prince’s “America.”

