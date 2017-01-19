× Dean Richards is a man of irrational fears…

Bill and Dane are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk irrational fears, including snakes and heights, The People’s Choice awards, Jack Nicholson potentially retiring, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The Founder’, and ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’

