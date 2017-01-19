Dean Richards is a man of irrational fears…

Posted 3:58 PM, January 19, 2017, by
Way up on the 24th floor of the Daley Center in Chicago, Tuesday, July 8, 2014, spiders spin their webs and, despite high winds blowing them back and forth, they hang on. (Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune)

Way up on the 24th floor of the Daley Center in Chicago, Tuesday, July 8, 2014, spiders spin their webs and, despite high winds blowing them back and forth, they hang on. (Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune)

Bill and Dane are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk irrational fears, including snakes and heights, The People’s Choice awards, Jack Nicholson potentially retiring, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The Founder’, and ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’

 

 

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.