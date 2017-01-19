× Bill and Wendy are WAY too excited to talk to Steve Burns…

You probably know him best as Steve from Blues Clues. Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Steve Burns. They talk about his time on ‘Blues Clues’, his new musical project with Steven Drozd (of the Flaming Lips) called Steven Steven, and so much more.

