Artistic Director Will Davis is bringing "wild theatricality" to the American Theater Company

Will Davis, the Artistic Director at the American Theater Company, joins Justin to talk about how his life is going since coming back to Chicago last year, moving the theater from one style to another, his love of new work, the concept of “wild theatricality” and directing the show, “Men on Boats,” his first production as ATC’s artistic director.

