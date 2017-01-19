× Actress, Model, Animal Activist, Katie Cleary

Trump presidency got you down? To get through it, I am trying to focus on the issues that matter to me so that I can make any difference possible. My concern is animal welfare. Maybe yours is helping the homeless or the environment. Whatever it is that you care about, there is no better time to volunteer and do whatever you can, no matter how small, to try to make a difference.

With this in mind, I wanted to interview Katie Cleary because her dedication to animal welfare is beyond inspirational. On this episode of The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano, model (America’s Next Top Model, Deal or No Deal), actress and filmmaker (Give Me Shelter), Katie Cleary, joins me on the red carpet of the Chaplin screening room at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

Katie began her not-for-profit animal welfare organization, Peace For Animals, her World Animal News website, and the making of her movie Give Me Shelter in 2012. Give Me Shelter, which is now on Netflix, is about people who dedicate their lives to rescuing domestic, wild and exotic animals and who raise awareness for the most important animal welfare issues world-wide.

Over vegan food and wine, Katie and I dish on just what kind of impact one person can make when they really set their mind to it. Grab a glass of wine and listen in to the podcast above!

