Wintrust Business Lunch 1/18/17: Shaking Up The Student Loan World

Terry Savage came in hot today with big news about one of the nation’s biggest student loan companies, Navient. Terry reported to Steve that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing them for numerous missteps to customers. She also touched on the financial planning for those who leave assets after death. Frank Sennett (Crains Chicago) discussed with Steve about how Amazon is a growing employer in Illinois, and Wintrust’s George Kaiser gave Steve the latest update in the mortgage world.