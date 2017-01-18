Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to President Barack Obama, speaks during a Worlds AIDS Day event, Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. President Barack Obama announced a new initiative at the National Institutes of Health in pursuit of a cure for HIV. Obama said his administration is redirecting $100 million into the project to find a new generation of therapies. He said the United States should be at the forefront of discoveries to eliminate HIV or put it into remission without requiring lifelong. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Valerie Jarrett reflects on her 8 years in the White House
Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to President Barack Obama, speaks during a Worlds AIDS Day event, Monday, Dec. 2, 2013, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. President Barack Obama announced a new initiative at the National Institutes of Health in pursuit of a cure for HIV. Obama said his administration is redirecting $100 million into the project to find a new generation of therapies. He said the United States should be at the forefront of discoveries to eliminate HIV or put it into remission without requiring lifelong. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Valerie Jarrett joins The Steve Cochran Show to reflect on how special the past 8 years have been working for President Obama at the White House as a senior advisor. Valerie is looking forward to taking some time off and reconnecting with family and friends.