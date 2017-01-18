× Top Five@5 (1/18/17): President Obama meets the press one last time, Lady Gaga promises a great performance, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 18th, 2017:

President Obama hosts his last press conference as President of the United States, President-elect Trump talks about the celebrities attending his big party in D.C., Betty White talks with Katie Couric about her illustrious career, Lady Gaga has been dreaming of performing during the Super Bowl half-time show for a very long time, and some citizens are having trouble telling the difference between Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act.

