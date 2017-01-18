× Tim Raines leads the 2017 class of MLB Hall of Fame inductees

WGN’s baseball analyst and veteran baseball announcer Andy Masur joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the 2017 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee class, Tim Raines’ overdue induction, and why the voting process is flawed.

