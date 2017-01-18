CHICAGO - OCTOBER 23: Infielder Tadahito Iguchi #15 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after being picked off at first base by Andy Pettitte #21 the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of Game Two of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series at U.S. Celluar Field on October 23, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Tim Raines leads the 2017 class of MLB Hall of Fame inductees
WGN’s baseball analyst and veteran baseball announcer Andy Masur joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the 2017 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee class, Tim Raines’ overdue induction, and why the voting process is flawed.
