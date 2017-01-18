× The Opening Bell 1/18/17: Could You Afford a $500 Emergency?

On the Wednesday January 18, 2017 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve was surprised to find that people are still having difficulties with financial emergency funds. Jill Cornfield (Bankrate.com Analyst) chatted with Steve about the survey that found 6 out of 10 people would have difficulties paying for a $500 emergency. January is also Sex Trafficking Awareness Month, so Jan Edwards (CEO of Paving The Way) discussed the startling statistics and vital resources to help raise awareness.