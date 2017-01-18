× The Life, Legacy and Computer Generated Return of Horror Icon Peter Cushing

Long time listeners to the Nick Digilio show know Nick’s childhood hero was British actor and horror movie icon Peter Cushing.

In this conversation with Marcus Brooks, manager of the Peter Cushing Appreciation Society, they discuss his various roles in horror films, the extensive work he did outside of the genre and the process that brought him back to the big screen in Rogue One decades after his passing.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)