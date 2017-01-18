× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-18-17

We have a great show for you tonight! On this evening’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Merrill Edge Regional Executive Don McDonough about the surprising new trend in retirement, “Wild Chicago” host and Chicago television royalty Ben Hollis tells us about his career, his recent health scare and his upcoming show at the Skokie Theatre, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher and retired Chicago Police officer Richard Wooten talk about the panel assembled at Operation Push this evening to discuss the Department of Justice report on Chicago policing, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz gets us up to speed on all the things we need to know about the current season of “The Bachelor” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio